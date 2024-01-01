The Quran graph: “… Fasting men and fasting women … for them Allah (SWT) has prepared forgiveness …”

Shafaqna English- “Indeed, the Muslim men and Muslim women, the believing men and believing women, the obedient men and obedient women, the truthful men and truthful women, the patient men and patient women, the humble men and humble women, the charitable men and charitable women, the fasting men and fasting women, the men who guard their private parts and the women who do so, and the men who remember Allah (SWT) often and the women who do so – for them Allah (SWT) has prepared forgiveness and a great reward”.

The Holy Quran 33: 35

إِنَّ الْمُسْلِمِينَ وَالْمُسْلِمَاتِ وَالْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ وَالْقَانِتِينَ وَالْقَانِتَاتِ وَالصَّادِقِينَ وَالصَّادِقَاتِ وَالصَّابِرِينَ وَالصَّابِرَاتِ وَالْخَاشِعِينَ وَالْخَاشِعَاتِ وَالْمُتَصَدِّقِينَ وَالْمُتَصَدِّقَاتِ وَالصَّائِمِينَ وَالصَّائِمَاتِ وَالْحَافِظِينَ فُرُوجَهُمْ وَالْحَافِظَاتِ وَالذَّاكِرِينَ اللَّهَ كَثِيرًا وَالذَّاكِرَاتِ أَعَدَّ اللَّهُ لَهُمْ مَغْفِرَةً وَأَجْرًا عَظِيمًا

القرآن الکریم، السوره الاحزاب، الآیه 35

French:

Les Musulmans et Musulmanes, croyants et croyantes, obéissants et obéissantes, loyaux et loyales, endurants et endurantes, craignants et craignantes, donneurs et donneuses d’aumônes, jeûneurs et jeûneuses, gardiens de leur chasteté et gardiennes, invocateurs souvent d’Allah et invocatrices : Allah a préparé pour eux un pardon et une énorme récompense.

Le Saint Coran 33: 35

Spanish:

Dios les tiene reservado Su perdón y una gran recompensa a los musulmanes y las musulmanas, a los creyentes y las creyentes, a los piadosos y las piadosas, a los justos y las justas, a los pacientes y las pacientes, a los humildes y las humildes, a los que hacen caridades y a las que hacen caridades, a los que ayunan y las que ayunan, a los pudorosos y las pudorosas, a los que recuerdan frecuentemente a Dios y a las que recuerdan frecuentemente a Dios.

Sagrado Corán 33: 35

Shia Graph

www.shafaqna.com