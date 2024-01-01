The Quran graph: “And We send down of the Quran that which is healing and mercy for the believers”

Shafaqna English- “And We send down of the Quran that which is healing and mercy for the believers, but it does not increase the wrongdoers except in loss.”
Holy Quran 17: 82
وَنُنَزِّلُ مِنَ الْقُرْآنِ مَا هُوَ شِفَاءٌ وَرَحْمَةٌ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۙ وَلَا يَزِيدُ الظَّالِمِينَ إِلَّا خَسَارًا
القرآن الکریم، السوره الاسرا، الآیه 82
French:
Nous faisons descendre du Coran, ce qui est une guérison et une miséricorde pour les croyants. Cependant, cela ne fait qu’accroître la perdition des injustes.
Le Saint Coran 17: 82
Spanish:
Revelé el Corán, que es cura para los corazones y misericordia para los creyentes, pero al mismo tiempo no hace sino aumentar la perdición de los idólatras.
Sagrado Corán 17: 82
[Video] Commentary of the Holy Quran 3:133