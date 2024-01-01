The Quran graph: “And We send down of the Quran that which is healing and mercy for the believers”

Shafaqna English- “And We send down of the Quran that which is healing and mercy for the believers, but it does not increase the wrongdoers except in loss.”

Holy Quran 17: 82

وَنُنَزِّلُ مِنَ الْقُرْآنِ مَا هُوَ شِفَاءٌ وَرَحْمَةٌ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ۙ وَلَا يَزِيدُ الظَّالِمِينَ إِلَّا خَسَارًا

القرآن الکریم، السوره الاسرا، الآیه 82

French:

Nous faisons descendre du Coran, ce qui est une guérison et une miséricorde pour les croyants. Cependant, cela ne fait qu’accroître la perdition des injustes.

Le Saint Coran 17: 82

Spanish:

Revelé el Corán, que es cura para los corazones y misericordia para los creyentes, pero al mismo tiempo no hace sino aumentar la perdición de los idólatras.

Sagrado Corán 17: 82

Shia Graph

www.shafaqna.com