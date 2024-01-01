Imam Mahdi (AJ) according to “Hadith Al-Thaqalayn”

Shafaqna English- To prove the existence of Imam Al-Mahdi (AJ) among people, according to “Hadith Al-Thaqalayn” (Two precious Things), published by The Promised Mahdi Cultural Foundation.

All of the Islamic traditionists from various Islamic branches have a unanimous agreement that this narration is authentic and is narrated from the Prophet (PBUH) and no Islamic figure doubts the authenticity of it.

It is enough for the validity of this narration to be mentioned by some great Sunni figures like Moslem in his Sahih, Al-Tirmezi and Ahmad bin Hanbal in their Mosnads, Al-Nasaee in his Khasaes, Hakim Al-Naysaburi in Al-Mostadrak Ala Al-Sahihayn, Abu Dawud and Ibn Majeh in their Sonans.

In Shia sources this narration is so widely narrated that to mention the sources is beyond the scope of this short writing.

The text of this narration differs from source to source and it indicates that the Prophet (PBUH) used it to utter it in many occasions with different wordings. However, most of these sources say that the Prophet (PBUH) said,

« إِنِّي أَوْشَكَ‏ أَنْ‏ أُدْعَى‏ فَأُجِيبَ‏ وَ إِنِّي تَارِكٌ فِيكُمُ الثَّقَلَيْنِ كِتَابَ اللَّهِ حَبْلٌ مَمْدُودٌ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ وَ عِتْرَتِي أَهْلَ بَيْتِي وَ إِنَّ اللَّطِيفَ الْخَبِيرَ أَخْبَرَنِي أَنَّهُمَا لَنْ يَفْتَرِقَا حَتَّى يَرِدَا عَلَيَّ الْحَوْضَ فَانْظُرُوا مَا ذَا تَخْلُفُونِّي فِيهِمَا .»

“I am about to receive a call (to leave this world) and I will answer it, but I am leaving among you two precious things: The one being the Book of Allah (SWT) in which is like a rope hung from the sky to the earth (and those who hold it fast will be saved from falling) and the second are the members of my household. Allah (SWT) the Subtle, the Aware has informed me that these two will never be separated till they come to me by the Pond (in the Day of Judgment), so consider how you act regarding them after my departure.”[1]

