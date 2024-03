Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi (AJ) said: “We are not neglecting to consider you and not forgetting to remember you, because if it was other than that, difficulties would come to you and enemies would uproot you.”

Bihar al-Anwar, v.53, p.175

اِنّا غَیْرُ مُهْمِلینَ لِمُراعاتِکُمْ وَ لا ناسینَ لِذِکْرِکُمْ وَ لَوْلا ذلِکَ لَنَزَلَ بِکُمُ اللأّْواءُ وَاصْطَلَمَکُمُ الاَعْداءُ

Source: mahdism

www.shafaqna.com