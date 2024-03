Shafaqna English- The USA reportedly blocked a reaction from the UN’s Security Council to Gaza aid attack, resulting in the deaths of at least 112 Palestinians and injuring 760 others.

During a Security Council meeting at the UN’s headquarters in New York, member states discussed issuing a statement in response to the attack on the humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza City. Following the closed-door session, no statement was released.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com