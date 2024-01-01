English
NBC News: New Black Muslim group wants to put pressure on Biden to call for cease-fire

Shafaqna English- A new national organization called the Black Muslim Leadership Council is hoping to pressure elected officials, including Joe Biden, to call for a permanent cease-fire in the Middle East.

Salima Suswell, Founder-Chief Executive of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, said the group will be focused both on the thousands of civilians killed in Gaza during the war between Israel and Hamas, and on domestic issues such as mobilizing voters in swing states and pushing lawmakers to lay out policies to improve the lives of Black Muslims living across the United States.

Biden is facing a backlash for his refusal to demand a permanent cease-fire in the war, and other Muslim groups are seeking to grow an effort they have dubbed “abandon Biden,” which calls for people not to support the president at the ballot box in uncompetitive primaries and potentially in the fall election.

