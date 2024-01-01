English
International Shia News Agency
UN’s Special Rapporteur calls for the case against Afghanistan at ICJ over women’s rights

Shafaqna English- UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennet, called on countries to initiate a case against Afghanistan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the violation of women’s rights.

“States parties to the convention on the elimination of discrimination against women possess authority to initiate a case against Afghanistan at the International Court of Justice for non-compliance with the convention and encourage state parties to consider this legal pathway to challenge these violations,” Bennet said at the 55th regular session of the Human Rights Council.

He said that “women and girls are being erased from public life, peaceful dissent is not tolerated, violence and the threat of violence are used with impunity to control and instil fear in the population.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

