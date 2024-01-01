Amnesty-OIC call for urgent probe into Gaza aid attack

Shafaqna English- Amnesty International and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemn Israel’s firing on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, killing dozens.

Amnesty International called on Thursday (29 Feb. 2024) for an urgent investigation into the killing by Israeli forces of more than 100 Palestinians who waiting for food supplies in Gaza.

“There must be an urgent investigation into horrific reports that scores of Palestinians were killed & injured while trying to receive food aid in northern Gaza today,” the London-based human rights group said on X. It said it is conducting an investigation into the incident as part of “its ongoing documentation of violations against Palestinian civilians.”

In a statement, the OIC said it “condemns in the strongest terms the continued massacres and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army, the latest of which was the heinous massacre against Palestinian citizens who were waiting for aid trucks at the Nabulsi roundabout near Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, which led to the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of them.”

It also urged the global community to “urgently” halt the Israel’s “crimes of genocide,” ensure the international safeguarding of Palestinian civilians, and guarantee the timely delivery of essential supplies and continuous urgent humanitarian aid for them.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

