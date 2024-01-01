English
Kenyan university accused of forcing Muslim students to go to church

Shafaqna English- Kenya’s parliament head has directed the education ministry to look into claims that a university in the country is making Muslim students go to Christian services.

Daystar University, a private Christian school near Nairobi, is also said to be keeping back grades of students who don’t go to chapel. The university says this isn’t true, as per local reports.

These accusations came up in parliament from Kenyan MP Mohammed Ali, who thinks this goes against people’s right to practice their religion freely.

Sources: Africa News

www.shafaqna.com

