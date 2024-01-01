English
International Shia News Agency
Tunisia to control price increase during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- If prices of certain products rise in Tunisia during the upcoming Ramadhan, the Tunisian Ministry of Trade and Export Development will intervene.

Measures such as setting profit margins or maximum prices will be implemented, the TAP quoted Ramzi Trabelsi, director of the National Supply and Price Observatory, as saying.

Trabelsi said in a video interview with the TAP that the ministry would monitor price fluctuations on a daily basis.

He noted that recent studies conducted by the observatory had shown no significant price increases, except for certain products affected by off-season factors.

Sources: English.news.cn

www.shafaqna.com

