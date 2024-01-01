Survey: A majority of Americans still lean towards impartiality in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Shafaqna English- A new survey has revealed that a majority of Americans still lean towards impartiality in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but an increasing number are taking sides.

While the majority of Americans still lean towards maintaining impartiality regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an increasing number of people are opting to take a stance on one side or the other, a February 2024 Chicago Council on Global Affairs-Ipsos survey shows.

When asked if the United States should take Israel’s side, take the Palestinians’ side, or not take either side, 56 percent of Americans said the country should not take a side in the Israeli-Palestinian war. This marks an eight percentage point decrease since September 2023, according to the Council’s findings.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com