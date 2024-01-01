USA: Friday Prayer-Sermon at IHW on 1 March 2024

Shafaqna English– Friday prayer performed on 1 March 2024 at the Islamic House of Wisdom under the leadership of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi.
The Friday sermon this week is about:
1. “How can one spiritually prepare for the sacred journey of Ramadan in mind, heart and soul?
2.”What led many Americans to honor Aaron Bushnel as a hero of humanity?” Reflection on his powerful call and his heartbreaking will for the Gaza children.
3.Announcing a candle vigil in solidarity with his suffering family and salutation to his pure soul!