Shafaqna English- The National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD) has announced a significant 14% growth in the value of Saudi date exports in 2023.

This marks an impressive expansion in the global footprint of Saudi dates, with the number of importing countries rising to 119.

Since 2016, the total value of exports, including date products, has surged by 152.5%, from SR579 million to SR1.462 billion in 2023, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

