Euronews: Researchers find ultra-processed foods linked to 32 health problems

Shafaqna Science- A recent comprehensive review has found direct links between ultra-processed foods and negative health effects according to Euronews.

Ultra-processed foods have been linked to 32 adverse health outcomes, including heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

This information comes from a major new study published in the British Medical Journal BMJ, which adds to the growing body of research on the dangers of foods containing five or more ingredients and multiple additives.

Common ultra-processed foods include ice cream, crisps, breakfast cereals, flavoured yoghurts and biscuits, according to the British Heart Association.

