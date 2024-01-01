Experts: Europe’s declining economy-lack of accountability of EU are spurring rise of far-right

Though there are multiple factors, the economic situation has a central role in Europe’s far-right surge, said Filippa Chatzistavrou, professor of political science at the University of Athens.

There is increasing discontent with neo-liberal economic policies that have significantly slashed the purchasing power of the working and middle classes and weakened the social welfare state, she told Anadolu.

She said this social dislocation has not been addressed by left-wing parties, making the far-right more appealing to a growing number of people.