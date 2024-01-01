English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Experts: Europe’s declining economy-lack of accountability of EU are spurring rise of far-right

0
Shafaqna English- Europe’s declining economy, eroding class representation, and a lack of accountability of the EU are spurring the rise of the far-right across the continent, according to experts.
Though there are multiple factors, the economic situation has a central role in Europe’s far-right surge, said Filippa Chatzistavrou, professor of political science at the University of Athens.

There is increasing discontent with neo-liberal economic policies that have significantly slashed the purchasing power of the working and middle classes and weakened the social welfare state, she told Anadolu.

She said this social dislocation has not been addressed by left-wing parties, making the far-right more appealing to a growing number of people.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.