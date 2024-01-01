MEE: Muslim voters just don’t want Biden to win

Shafaqna English- Many Muslim voters decided they will be voting for Donald Trump for president of the United States in November. They just don’t want Biden to win, Middle East Eye reported.

Michigan is home to around 300,000 people who trace their heritage to the Middle East and North Africa region, and plays a pivotal electoral role as a “swing state”. It is considered essential for securing victory in the presidential election, with its outcomes often determined by slim margins.

Dania stood in the gymnasium of a public school in Dearborn, Michigan, and unclicked her pen. She was voting in a presidential primary for the first time and wanted to make it count.

She was in and out of the building in less than five minutes on Tuesday, 27 February. She didn’t have to think – in fact, she says there was absolutely nothing to think about.

“Uncommitted,” she bubbled in. She joined approximately 100,000 other Michiganders who did the same. She says there was “no way in hell” they would vote for someone who allowed “the murder of 30,000 people and ate ice cream as he talked about a possible ceasefire”.

“Honestly, I don’t even care if Trump wins or loses. I just don’t want Biden to win. I don’t want to bubble Biden on my ballot in November. I will vote for Trump because I can,” she said.

“Biden hasn’t listened to us and quite frankly, it’s too late. Forgive me if I refuse to vote for a man who essentially allowed the murder of the relatives of my friends in Gaza. Did Trump do that? Not yet, but let’s cross that bridge when we get to it.”

