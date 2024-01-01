English
International Shia News Agency
Winter has brought pain-hardship for Afghans

Shafaqna English- While the snow and rain may bring joy to some people, especially farmers, for many impoverished and unemployed citizens in Afghanistan, it has brought pain and hardship.

Some destitute citizens and laborers in Herat province told TOLOnews’ reporter that due to unemployment, they cannot afford to heat their homes in the cold weather.

They said many children in families have fallen ill due to the cold weather.

Sadiq, a forty-year-old man living with his family in a cold mud house in the southern part of Herat city, said he is suffering from liver cancer and cannot afford to support his family of nine.

“I can’t even clear the snow outside in this cold weather, life becomes very difficult, and my seven children are all living together in this house,” Sadiq told TOLOnews.

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

