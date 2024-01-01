Tackling human trafficking’s murky business in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Human trafficking in Pakistan is a grave and complex issue that has devastated numerous individuals, particularly women and girls who are lured into exploitative labor or sexual exploitation with promises of better opportunities. This problem poses a significant humanitarian crisis, causing immense suffering to its victims and having profound repercussions on society as a whole.

Key drivers of human trafficking in Pakistan include poverty, limited access to education, and entrenched social and cultural norms that perpetuate gender inequality. Addressing these underlying issues demands a sustained and comprehensive approach, involving not only law enforcement but also poverty reduction, education, and cultural transformation. Effective collaboration among government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society, and the private sector is crucial for combating human trafficking holistically. Currently, a lack of coordination among these stakeholders impedes efforts. A unified approach with clearly defined roles and responsibilities for each stakeholder is essential for effectively combating trafficking and providing comprehensive support to survivors.

Collaboration with major global powers is equally vital. Foreign experts can contribute to developing a robust framework for combating trafficking by sharing their expertise and experiences. This collaboration should involve sharing best practices, intelligence, and information to better identify and dismantle trafficking networks.

The commitment of the United States in this regard, as expressed by Ambassador Donald Blome at a recent event, is commendable. It underscores the importance of international cooperation in achieving common goals. The US could consider expanding and enhancing existing initiatives in collaboration with Pakistan. Potential areas for cooperation may include strengthening legal frameworks, improving intelligence sharing, and fostering innovative public-private partnerships. With a shared commitment to combatting trafficking, it is hoped that both countries can make significant progress in creating a safer and more secure cross-border environment.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

Note: Views expressed in the article are writer’s personal point of view and do not reflect the policy of the Shafaqna