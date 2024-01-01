English
UK: Suspended MP at center of Islamophobia row receives standing ovation

Shafaqna English- An MP at the center of an Islamophobia row in the UK received a standing ovation, despite being suspended by the party.

Lee Anderson, who was sacked last week after claiming in a TV interview that Sadiq Khan, London’s Muslim mayor, was “controlled by Islamists,” appeared at the exclusive dinner for a fellow MP’s re-election campaign.

Introduced as a “surprise appearance,” Anderson, a former Deputy Chairman of the Conservatives, appeared alongside former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The MP who has refused to apologize for his remarks to GB News, was given a standing ovation by audience members, as the party confronts widening internal rifts under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sources: Arab News

