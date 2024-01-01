Shafaqna top news stories (3 March 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (3 March 2024) March 3, 2024 | 8:33 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 3 March 2024: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside the… Hadith Graph: “I am the remaining of Allah’s provision on His earth…” [Video] Imam al-Mahdi (AJ) by Dr. Chris Hewer [Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verses 72-74 [Video] Hadith Weekly: The Rights of a Father [Photos] Gaza: Welcoming holy month of Ramadhan in “Tell es-Sultan” area of… UK: Suspended MP at center of Islamophobia row receives standing ovation Top diplomat: Gaza conflict has put Sudanese humanitarian crisis into second place Omanis boycott western brands and fast-food chains amid USA support for Israel India: House of Muslim hero demolished Qatar: Awqaf to distribute Iftar meals to 700,000 people in 25 locations Brazilian intellectual: “Mahdism, the common point among all religions” Arab foreign ministers meet in Riyadh Axios: Migrant backlog to hit 8 million under Biden by October Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan’s new PM for second term