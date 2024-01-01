English
Iraq’s oil exports exceeded 100 million barrels in January 2024

Shafaqna English– The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that Iraq’s total oil exports in January 2024 exceeded 100 million barrels.

Based on the final statistics released by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company, Iraq’s oil export volume for this month was 103,508,438 barrels.

In this month, Iraq exported 102,025,000 barrels of oil from the central and southern oil fields of Iraq, and 1,019,132 barrels of oil from the Al-Qayyarah field. During January, the country exported 464,306 barrels of oil to Jordan.

Source: Shafaq news

www.shafaqna.com

