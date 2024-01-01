Iraq: Tourism development plan presented to parliament

Shafaqna English– The Iraqi Tourism and Antiquities Organization presented its strategic proposals and plans for the development of the tourism sector to the Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Committee of the country’s parliament.

Al-Kilabi Head of the Iraqi Tourism Organization, stated that during a meeting with the Parliament’s Cultural, Tourism, and Antiquities Committee, short-term and long-term strategic plans for the tourism sector in Baghdad and other provinces were outlined.

Al-Kilabi added that each province of the country has unique tourism sectors, including religious, desert safari, historical, and recreational areas.

He called for the participation of various stakeholders, including ministries and other official entities, in the development of the country’s tourism sector.

It is worth mentioning that three provinces in Iraq were previously nominated as candidates for the title of the Arab World Tourism Capital.

