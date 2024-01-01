English
Malaysian PM discusses Islamophobia in Australia

Shafaqna English- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Monday (04 Mar. 2024) discussed the situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, and Islamophobia in Australia.

The Malaysian Prime Minister is in Melbourne to attend a special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia summit as the two sides mark 50 years of official relations.

Anwar told the participants that multiracial and religious communities “need to always respect and tolerate each other to live as a community,” according to a post on his X account.

“Give credit to your idealism against oppression, corruption, and abuse. You want greater justice and compassion and to stop inequality,” Anwar said, according to Malaysian state-run Bernama News.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

