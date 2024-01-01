English
Muslim Council of Britain: Prime Minister’s Downing Street speech peppered with ill-defined warnings of extremism

Shafaqna English- UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak chose to speak in front of 10 Downing Street addressing the issue of extremism. But Prime Minister’s Speech peppered with ill-defined warnings of extremism.

He took the extraordinary step to make a special address to talk about the safety of members of Parliament, the integrity of our democratic process and the need to ensure that Britain does not ‘descend into polarised camps’.

These are all objectives that the Muslim Council of Britain would enthusiastically endorse and support. However, Sunak’s speech not only attempted to smear hundreds and thousands of protestors calling for peace in Gaza, it was also peppered with ill-defined warnings of extremism from ‘Islamists’ and the far-right.

The Muslim Council of Britain await to see how the government will expand its definition of extremism and whether they would also cover large swathes of the Conservative Party leadership who have directed divisive and hateful rhetoric against Muslims, and the large portion of the Party’s membership with conspiratorial views about Muslims.

