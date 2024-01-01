UN’s Rights Chief urges world to regain mindset of peace amid 55 ongoing conflicts

Shafaqna English- The world needs to “regain a mindset of peace,” the UN’s human Rights Chief urged amid 55 conflicts flaring up around the globe.

“Rarely has humanity faced so many rapidly spiralling crises,” Turk said during his global update at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“A wave of conflict is battering people’s lives, destroying economies, profoundly damaging human rights, dividing the world, and upending hopes for multilateral solutions,” he said.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com