Shafaqna English- Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) legend, and pioneer of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Royce Gracie has converted to Islam following a meeting with Muslim Youtuber Eddie Redzovic.

In the latest episode of Redzovic’s The Deen Show aired on Friday (01 Mar. 2024), the inaugural and three-time UFC tournament champion, Gracie opens up about his thoughts on Islam, the genocide taking place in Gaza, and his intention to visit the holy city of Mecca.

