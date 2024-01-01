AA: Israeli Minister calls for restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque entry during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Extremist right-wing Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir calls for restricting number of worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy Month of Ramadhan, according to Israeli media.

During their meeting, Ben Gvir on Sunday (03 Mar. 2024) told Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to restrict the number of Muslim worshippers in Al-Aqsa to ensure police readiness to swiftly respond to any disturbances, the Israeli daily Maariv reported.

The daily also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to discuss the issue of restrictions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan with Ben Gvir, Shabtai, and officials from the Shin Bet security service and the Israeli army on Monday.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

