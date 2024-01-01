English
Arab News: Soaring prices hurt Egypt’s Ramadhan lantern sales

Shafaqna English- Soaring prices have reportedly affected lantern sales in Egypt as Ramadhan approaches. Faraj Al-Gamal, a lantern merchant in Cairo, said although prices had increased this year, there were still buyers seeking the product.

“In the market now, lanterns are starting from EGP50 ($1.60), but some reach up to EGP3,000, depending on the type, size and design,” he told Arab News.

But Hanan Abdelmonem, a 30-year-old resident of Mansoura, north of Cairo, told Arab News: “It has become difficult to buy lanterns this year as they are now only affordable for wealthy families.”

“Last year, I liked a lantern (on Facebook) and asked about its price, finding it to be EGP450. I thought it was expensive and decided against it.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

