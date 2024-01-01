[Video] The Rituals of Birth And Death

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on the topic of: “Modesty: The Special Character of A Muslim”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

Understanding Islam: Season 2 | Episode 8 | The Rituals Of Birth And Death

Children are a natural and welcome part of married human life and are a blessing from God. They are not surprisingly a source of great rejoicing within Muslim families! The act of sexual intercourse with the intention and hope of having a child is an act of particular spiritual character as it is God’s way for the couple to open themselves to co-operate in the creation of a new life, if God so wills.

Some Muslims will follow the practice of husband and wife praying two Rak’ats of prayer before beginning to make love as a sign of this disposition. Others will say the Bismillah (“In the name of God, the Merciful, the Compassionate”) before making love. There is a Hadith of the Prophet (PBUH) in which it is recommended to recite: “In the name of God. O’ God, keep Shaytan away from us and keep Shaytan away from what you provide us with” as a way of invoking God’s blessing on any child that is conceived and keeping away the attentions of the Tempter from that child.

Pregnant women will give special attention to their nutrition during pregnancy to assist in the formation of a healthy child and some schools of Islam recommend special Du’a as the pregnancy continues, thus stimulating the awareness of the spiritual character of the new life as it develops. In the later stages of pregnancy, mothers may need to adjust their bodily positions during salat.

The process of giving birth for human mothers brings with it a certain amount of pain, which is natural, although pain relief methods are embraced when they are required. Again, in some schools of Islam, particular Du’a are recommended during the labour itself.

Part of series: Understanding Islam by Dr Chris Hewer

www.shafaqna.com