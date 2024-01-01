Health Ministry: Nearly one million cases of infectious diseases detected in Gaza

Shafaqna English- The Gaza Health Ministry has detected about one million cases of infectious diseases, as it described the medical situation in the Strip as “extremely catastrophic”.

In a statement released on Monday (04 Mar. 2024), the ministry stressed that the Israeli occupation deliberately caused an unspeakable humanitarian and health catastrophe, which contributed to the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases.

The ministry also confirmed that the residents of the northern Gaza Strip are struggling with death as a result of famine that has exceeded global levels due to the scarcity of water and food.

The ministry said that Israel has killed 364 health workers and arrested 269, including hospital directors, during the 150 days of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

It added that Israel has destroyed 155 health institutions, put 32 hospitals and 53 health centres out of service, and targeted 126 ambulances.

Sources: ALJazeera

