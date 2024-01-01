UAE: Work hours reduction for Ramadhan 2024

Shafaqna English- Number of work hours in UAE would be reduced by two during the holy Month of Ramadhan, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) .

Companies have the option to implement flexible or remote work schedules within the limits of daily working hours specified during the holy month, and in accordance with the nature of their work.

Private sector employees in the Emirates typically work eight to nine hours a day, and during Ramadhan, this will be reduced by two hours daily. Any additional hours worked beyond the reduced schedule may be considered overtime, for which workers will be entitled to extra compensation.

Source: Khaleej Times