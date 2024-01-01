Saudi Arabia re-emphasized prohibition of Iftar in Mosques as well as direct broadcast of prayers from media

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced that setting Iftar tables inside Mosques during the holy Month of Ramadhan is prohibited, and this action is just permitted in the premises of Mosques through observing some regulations. Also, filming and live broadcast of the prayers are prohibited in this holy month.

According to Shafaqna, this ten-paragraph instruction is a repetition of last year’s statement that has been issued on the eve of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Some of the cases mentioned in this instruction are: “lack of absence of imams of congregational prayer and Muezzins except in necessary times”, “observing the prayer time according to the country’s calendar”, ” observing people’s condition in the night prayer and not prolonging its prayer” and “ending the night prayer during the last ten days of Ramadhan prior to the Fajr prayer for sufficient period so as not to disturb the worshipers.”

In this instruction, filming the Imam of congregational prayer and the worshipers when the prayer is started and its direct broadcast in different media has been prohibited.

It is also emphasized in this statement not to collect financial aid for Iftar projects of fasting people and other cases, and it has been stated that Iftar should only take place in the places prepared for it in the premises of the mosques and under the responsibility of the imam, who leads the congregation in salat, and the Muezzin but Iftar is prohibited inside the Mosques and tents should not be erected in the premises.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com