Reducing working hours in Iraq-Saudi Arabia-UAE during Ramadhan 2024

Shafaqna English- Working hours of employees in government departments of Iraq were reduced by one hour during the holy Month of Ramadhan.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Sumaria News, Iraq’s government announced a 60-minute reduction in working hours of the government departments during the holy Month of Ramadhan.

According to the announcement of Iraq’s government, this reduction does not include departments of the private sector.

Also, UAE and Saudi Arabia reduced working hours of public and private departments by two hours and even more.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced the working hours of public sector employees from 9 am to 2:30 pm and from Monday to Thursday.

This department also announced that working hours of private sector employees were reduced by two hours per day during the holy Month of Ramadhan.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia announced that the working hours in the Month of Ramadhan will not exceed 6 hours, which is equivalent to 36 hours per week.

