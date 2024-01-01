English
Rights expert: Anti-Muslim hate worse now than post-9/11

Islamophobia escalating to pandemic proportions

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim hate is worse than in the post-9/11 period, according to rights experts and top officials.

The warning came during the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, an international event that brought together ministers, diplomats and top officials from 148 countries in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya last week.

At a discussion titled ‘Rising Racism, Xenophobia and Islamophobia’, the panellists underscored the urgent need to tackle religious hatred to ensure a peaceful society.

The experts agreed that Europe has seen an alarming surge in anti-Muslim hate since October last year.

Miguel Moratinos, the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, underscored the severity of the situation by asserting that “Islamophobia today is even worse than (after) 9/11”.

“Hate is the first step to convert hate into violence and from violence to conflict and then war; we have to go to the root causes of it,” Moratinos said, highlighting that spiteful acts such as Quran burnings and violence are converted to deep-seated “hate”.

Source: TRT WORLD

www.shafaqna.com

