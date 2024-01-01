English
Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “Expensiveness and unbridled inflation in Syria; malnutrition cases have tripled

SHAFAQNA- According to a study performed by the Syrian Ministry of Health, cases of malnutrition in Damascus-Controlled parts of Syria have tripled in 2023 AD.

According to Shafaqna, citing by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Syrian Ministry of Health announced that the results of the national household nutrition survey (Smart 2023) show a three-fold increase in prevalence of malnutrition compared to the results in 2019. In comparison with 1.7% in 2019, this percentage has reached 4.8%.

This study showed that the prevalence of underweight reached 8.1%, increased by twice, compared to 4.9% and the short stature reached 16.9% in comparison with 12.6%, while the anemia and iodine value were not measured in this study.

This survey watched 8339 families across Syria where 11296 were women of reproductive age and 7422 were children, head of the Nutrition Department of the Syrian Ministry of Health, “Halla Davoud” told.

The prevalence of malnutrition among women of reproductive age reached 6.6 percent, while rate of breastfeeding with mother’s milk had a significant improvement and reached 45.5%. This is while this figure was 28.5% in 2019.

