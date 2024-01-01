MEE: Anti-Muslim trope is back again in UK election year

Shafaqna English- Conservative MP Paul Scully’s recent remarks follow a longstanding pattern of UK politicians invoking Islamophobic myths in UK election year.

Calling Tower Hamlets and other areas with large Muslim populations, such as Birmingham, “no-go zones” in the UK is nothing new. A general election is looming, and politicians are doing whatever they can to whip up votes.

Over the last two decades, leading figures from across the political divide have repeatedly invoked Islamophobic tropes. In 2008, Church of England bishop Michael Nazir-Ali asserted that Islamic extremists had created “no-go” areas in Britain where it was dangerous for non-Muslims to enter. Far-right politician Nigel Farage said the same in 2015 about the French cities of Paris and Marseille.

Sunak’s speech is a distraction tactic and feeds into the hyperbole that Muslims are seeking to take over when only 18.8 percent of Rochdale is Muslim. Around 40 percent of Rochdale voted for Galloway, thus suggesting there were plenty of non-Muslims who voted for him too.

However, this particular by-election is now being used to frame faux concerns around extremism when many, including non-Muslims, are simply fed up and tired of the two main political parties.

Sources: Middle East Eye

