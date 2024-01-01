English
Islamic Relief: Palestinians face hardest ever Ramadhan as violence-starvation-restrictions increase

Shafaqna English-  Palestinians face hardest ever Ramadhan as violence, starvation and restrictions increase, Islamic Relief reported.

The right of Palestinians to worship freely and safely must be protected, Islamic Relief says as restrictions, violence and starvation increase across the Occupied Palestinian Territory ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Since 7 October Israeli police have placed further restrictions on Palestinians’ access to Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam. Now Israel is warning of further restrictions on Muslim worshippers during Ramadhan, which is due to begin in the coming days. Christian Palestinians are also facing Israeli restrictions on accessing holy sites in Jerusalem as Easter approaches.

In Gaza, families preparing for Ramadhan are on the verge of famine with children now dying from starvation as Israel blocks food aid and fatally attacks civilians trying to reach food trucks.

Islamic Relief is calling for an immediate ceasefire and massive increase in aid to be agreed for the start of Ramadhan.

Over the past few months Gaza’s religious sites have come under constant attack, with at least 184 mosques and 3 churches now damaged or destroyed by the bombardment. Islamic Relief strongly condemns all attacks on places of worship, for all faiths.

Sources: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

