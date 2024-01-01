AA: Israel opens fire on Gazans waiting for aid trucks

Shafaqna English- The Israeli army has opened fire on Palestinians with live bullets as they waited to receive food aid at the Kuwait roundabout south of Gaza

The Media Office in Gaza said in a statement that Israel’s targeting of Palestinians is an indication that it wants to further increase hunger and continue the siege and humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Holding the US, Israel and the international community responsible for the worsening humanitarian situation in the enclave, it called for an end to the “genocidal war” and the entry of 1,000 trucks of aid, especially to northern Gaza.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

