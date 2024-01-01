WHO:One-in-six children in northern Gaza were acutely malnourished

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza and the occupied West Bank, said that one-in-six children under two years of age were acutely malnourished in northern Gaza.

“This was in January. So the situation is likely to be greater today,” Peeperkorn added, referring to when the data was recorded.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said malnutrition rates for children under five in northern Gaza, where access to aid has been highly limited since the start of Israel’s war on October 7, were three times higher than those in Rafah in the south.

Source: TRTWORLD