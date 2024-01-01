English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

WHO:One-in-six children in northern Gaza were acutely malnourished

0

Shafaqna English-Child malnutrition levels in northern Gaza were particularly extreme, according to United Nations organisations.

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza and the occupied West Bank, said that one-in-six children under two years of age were acutely malnourished in northern Gaza.

“This was in January. So the situation is likely to be greater today,” Peeperkorn added, referring to when the data was recorded.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said malnutrition rates for children under five in northern Gaza, where access to aid has been highly limited since the start of Israel’s war on October 7, were three times higher than those in Rafah in the south.

Source: TRTWORLD

Related posts

WHO warns of 77% spike in cancer cases by 2050

nasibeh yazdani

WHO: Tobacco use globally decreased in last two years

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Preventing famine-deadly diseases in Gaza requires faster-safer access

parniani

Creating an “extermination zone” in northern Gaza

rahman samadreza

Doctors accused Israeli troops of disrespecting corpses

rahman samadreza

Gaza: 90 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on refugee camp

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.