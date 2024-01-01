London: Muslims launch campaign to Introduce Islam-Quran

Shafaqna English- A novel campaign by Muslim activists in London aims to introduce Islamic teachings through the Quran.

In a significant push towards fostering religious understanding, a group of Muslim activists in London, under the auspices of the Islamic Education and Research Academy (iERA), have embarked on a novel campaign to introduce the essence of Islam and the teachings of the Holy Quran to the general public.

Launched over the recent weekend, this initiative not only involves engaging conversations but also features strategic billboards across London showcasing selected verses from the Quran, aimed at sparking curiosity and understanding among non-Muslims.

Sources: Breaking News

www.shafaqna.com