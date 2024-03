Shafaqna English-The circu mambulation around the Kaaba will be allowed only for Umrah pilgrims in the holy month of Ramadan.

The administration of the Harmain Sharif (the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina) has announced important plans for Umrah pilgrims visiting the Grand Mosque in Ramadan.

Visitors who are not performing Umrah will be able to access the upper floors of the Kaaba for Tawaf during Ramadan, ensuring ample space for everyone.

Source: IQNA