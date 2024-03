Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said that crime rates in the country had decreased by 80% in 2023.

Al-Shammari said that the Iraqi-Syrian border was the most secure of all Iraq’s borders, with a 95% success rate in preventing illegal crossings. He noted that the border was equipped with “smart cameras” and concrete barriers.

