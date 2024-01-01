Palestinian FM: 80% of world’s hungriest people live in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Some 80% of the world’s most hunger-ravaged people live in the Gaza Strip, said the Palestinian foreign minister on Tuesday at OIC meeting.

“Israel has openly destroyed more than 85% of the Gaza Strip, killed and starved children, and deprived the sick and injured of their basic right to treatment,” Riyad al-Maliki said at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

“Around 80% of the hungriest people in the world today live in Gaza,” he added.

Tuesday’s OIC meeting was called to discuss Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 30,600 people and injured over 72,000 others since Oct. 7 following a Hamas attack.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı