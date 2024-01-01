UK: Panel discussion on Islam and Hollywood to be held at ICAIR

Shafaqna English- Panel Discussion on Islam and Hollywood will be held on Saturday 16th March, 2024 at the International Centre for Advanced Islamic Research (ICAIR) Harefield, UK.

The seminar shines a spotlight on the intersection between Islam and Hollywood, with a special focus on the Science Fiction genre. This event follows the release of the second instalment of the Dune film franchise in March 2024, providing a timely exploration of Islamic culture’s influence on and representation in contemporary cinema. The seminar will feature insightful talks by Dr. Reza John Vedadi and Dr. Amina Inloes.

Dr. Vedadi will lead us on a journey through cinematic history from the silent movie era to the present day, examining the portrayal of Islam and Muslims in Hollywood. Dr. Vedadi will trace the evolution of these representations, with a particular emphasis on the changes following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, and delve into the Dune franchise as a case study of these dynamics in action.

Dr. Inloes will enrich our understanding by focusing on the representation of Islam and religion within the realm of science fiction, specifically through the lens of Frank Herbert’s Dune series. This analysis will reveal how elements of Islamic culture and religious practices are woven into Herbert’s visionary universe, offering insights into the broader implications of such narratives on our perception of the role of religion in possible futures.

This seminar promises to be an enlightening and thought-provoking evening, complete with a light meal and refreshments. It’s an opportunity not only to gain an understanding of portrayals of Islam in Hollywood and science fiction through the talks but also to engage in a lively discussion and Q&A, fostering a deeper understanding of these themes.