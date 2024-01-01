Al Arabiya: Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia: We are the greatest investor in tourism sector in the world/ We are trying to attract 150 million tourists

SHAFAQNA- “Ahmed Al Khateeb”, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, said his country attempts to attract 150 million tourists by 2030.

According to Shafaqna, quoting by Al Arabiya, Al Khateeb asserted: Saudi Arabia will be among the top five countries in the world in terms of attracting tourists. For this reason, we are getting ready to present incentive packages to relevant investors.

He continued: the number of current tourists is 27 million and we are trying to reach 70 million tourists by 2030.

Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia explained: in 2020, nearly thirteen million and five hundred thousand tourists entered the country for Hajj Umrah, and we encouraged them to visit other parts of the country.

Al Khateeb emphasized: Saudi Arabia is recognized as the greatest investor in tourism sector in the world.

