The News: Dinner habits affect our energy levels the next day

Shafaqna Science- One of the main reasons for yawning during the day or repeatedly hitting snooze is not a lack of sleep, but rather our eating habits, according to Buzz Feed, cited by The News.

Dr Mary Valvano, a physician, says that eating the biggest meal at the end of the day can affect our energy levels.

She mentioned that the cells in our body metabolise food differently depending on the time of day.

Eating at 8am compared to 6pm can affect how our body uses it for energy.

She said that eating late could “affect our blood sugar levels and our ability to get the best energy from the next day’s meals”.

Eating a large meal before bedtime can cause problems with energy levels because it disrupts our sleep patterns.

According to Valvano, eating large meals late at night can disrupt our body’s natural circadian rhythm, making it more difficult to get quality rest.

Another behaviour that lowers our energy levels is the consumption of energy drinks. Studies suggest that energy drinks may pose a risk to heart and brain health, trigger inflammation, raise blood pressure and have other negative effects.

Source: The News

