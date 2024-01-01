English
2024 Fazza Dubai World Cup: Rostami won silver medal

Shafaqna English- Iran’s Rouhollah Rostami achieved a second-place finish in the 13th Fazza Dubai 2024 ParaPowerlifting World Cup on Monday, earning the silver medal.

Rostami won the silver medal in the men s up to 88kg category by lifting 214kg.

China’s Panpan Yan won the gold medal by lifting 220kg.

Iranian powerlifters Mohsen Bakhtiar in up to 59kg, Ahmad Aminzadeh in over 107kg and Ali Akbar Gharibshahi in up to 107kg had previously earned two gold medals, along with a silver medal for Hamed Solhipour in up to 97kg.

