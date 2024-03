Shafaqna English- The war in Sudan leaves at least 25 million people facing food insecurity, with humanitarian response at ‘breaking point’, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

The “relentless violence” leaves aid workers unable to access 90 percent of people facing “emergency levels of hunger,” the WFP added.

Concluding a visit to South Sudan, WFP executive director Cindy McCain said: “Millions of lives and the peace and stability of an entire region are at stake.”

Sources: AL Jazeera

