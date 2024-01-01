Arab News: ‘Light of Our Nights’ show to brighten Ramadhan in Saudi Arabia cities

Shafaqna English- ‘Light of Our Nights’ show to brighten Ramadhan in a number of Saudi Arabia cities during the holy month, Arab News reported.

The program will highlight the cultural heritage associated with the holy month, with a range of events to be held on Thumairi Street in Riyadh, the Al-Balad historic area of Jeddah and the Dammam waterfront.

Held in partnership with various government, private and nonprofit bodies, “Light of Our Nights” will open with Ramadan tables at Al-Zal market in Riyadh and Al-Balad market in Jeddah. Here visitors will be able to take part in a unique iftar and sahoor experience.

In Noor Riyadh, there is an exhibition designed to raise understanding and awareness of the value and spirituality of Ramadan, and an observatory where people can view the moon phases and crescent throughout the holy month.

Sources: Arab News

