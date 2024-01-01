WFP: Efforts to deliver food supplies to northern Gaza facing ‘further setbacks’

Shafaqna English- Efforts to deliver desperately needed food supplies to northern Gaza resumed Tuesday but were facing ‘further setbacks’, said the World Food Program (WFP).

A 14-truck food convoy, the first one by the agency since it paused deliveries to the north on Feb. 20, was turned back by Israeli forces after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, the WFP said in a statement.

“Although today’s convoy did not make it to the north to provide food to the people who are starving, WFP continues to explore every possible means to do so,” said Carl Skau, WFP’s deputy executive director.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

